UTime Limited (NASDAQ:WTO) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

UTime Limited (NASDAQ:WTO – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 51,000 shares, an increase of 3,823.1% from the May 15th total of 1,300 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 653,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
UTime Price Performance
Shares of WTO stock opened at $0.47 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.28. UTime has a 1 year low of $0.13 and a 1 year high of $3.40.
UTime Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than UTime
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- Top 2 Cheap Dividend Growers to Buy Now and Ride Into Retirement
- Stock Average Calculator
- 3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks for Income Now and Growth Later
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- Dave & Buster’s Stock Offers a Prime Buying Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for UTime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UTime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.