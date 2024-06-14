UTime Limited (NASDAQ:WTO) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

UTime Limited (NASDAQ:WTO – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 51,000 shares, an increase of 3,823.1% from the May 15th total of 1,300 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 653,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

UTime Price Performance

Shares of WTO stock opened at $0.47 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.28. UTime has a 1 year low of $0.13 and a 1 year high of $3.40.

UTime Company Profile

UTime Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and operates mobile phones, accessories, and related consumer electronics. The company offers consumer electronics, such as power banks, bluetooth speakers, batteries, chargers, cell phone parts, molds, and shells.

