Short Interest in Windtree Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:WINT) Rises By 89.3%

Windtree Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:WINT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 39,000 shares, an increase of 89.3% from the May 15th total of 20,600 shares. Currently, 9.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 25,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Windtree Therapeutics Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of WINT opened at $2.99 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.91. Windtree Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.89 and a 52 week high of $30.06.

Windtree Therapeutics (NASDAQ:WINT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The company reported ($13.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Windtree Therapeutics will post -24.93 earnings per share for the current year.

About Windtree Therapeutics

Windtree Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of acute cardiovascular diseases. The company's lead product is istaroxime which is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of acute decompensated heart failure, as well as for the treatment of early cardiogenic shock.

