G. Willi-Food International Ltd. (NASDAQ:WILC) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

G. Willi-Food International Ltd. (NASDAQ:WILC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a decline of 26.5% from the May 15th total of 4,900 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

G. Willi-Food International Stock Performance

WILC stock opened at $9.51 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 0.83. G. Willi-Food International has a fifty-two week low of $8.00 and a fifty-two week high of $12.99.

G. Willi-Food International (NASDAQ:WILC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 20th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $36.96 million for the quarter. G. Willi-Food International had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 7.39%.

G. Willi-Food International Dividend Announcement

G. Willi-Food International Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a Thrice Yearly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 3rd were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.8%. G. Willi-Food International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.63%.

G. Willi-Food International Ltd. designs, imports, markets, and distributes food products worldwide. The company offers mushrooms, artichoke, beans, asparagus, capers, corn kernels, baby corn, palm hearts, vine leaves, sour pickles, mixed pickled vegetables, pickled peppers, olives, garlic, roasted eggplant sun, and dried tomatoes; and canned fish comprising tuna, sardine, anchovies, smoked and pressed cod liver, herring, fish paste, and salmon products.

