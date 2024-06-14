Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 59,500 shares, a decline of 35.5% from the May 15th total of 92,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 44,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $7.50 target price (down previously from $9.00) on shares of Western New England Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.50.

Western New England Bancorp Stock Down 1.2 %

WNEB opened at $6.46 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.70. Western New England Bancorp has a 12 month low of $5.68 and a 12 month high of $9.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.73 million, a P/E ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. Western New England Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.43% and a net margin of 11.10%. The company had revenue of $18.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.46 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Western New England Bancorp will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Western New England Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 7th. Western New England Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.67%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 808.9% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 4,465 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Western New England Bancorp during the first quarter worth $85,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Western New England Bancorp by 14.2% in the third quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 15,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,929 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 19.3% in the first quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 22,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 3,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its stake in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 22,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 7,482 shares during the last quarter. 67.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Western New England Bancorp Company Profile

Western New England Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Westfield Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts various deposit accounts, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, commercial checking, business, nonprofit and municipal checking, savings, money market and sweep, individual retirement, and other savings accounts; time deposits; certificates of deposit; and interest on lawyer's trust accounts.

Further Reading

