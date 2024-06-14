Seaport Res Ptn Comments on Aspen Aerogels, Inc.’s FY2026 Earnings (NYSE:ASPN)

Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN – Free Report) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn increased their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research note issued on Thursday, June 13th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst T. Curran now expects that the construction company will post earnings per share of $0.88 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.78. The consensus estimate for Aspen Aerogels’ current full-year earnings is $0.08 per share.

ASPN has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet raised Aspen Aerogels from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Aspen Aerogels from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective (up from $28.00) on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on Aspen Aerogels from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Aspen Aerogels currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.71.

Aspen Aerogels Stock Performance

NYSE:ASPN opened at $30.67 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of -69.70 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a current ratio of 4.01, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Aspen Aerogels has a 1 year low of $5.32 and a 1 year high of $31.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.61.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The construction company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.14. Aspen Aerogels had a negative net margin of 10.73% and a negative return on equity of 6.35%. The company had revenue of $94.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.04 million.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aspen Aerogels

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 37.5% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,593 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares in the last quarter. McAdam LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels in the 4th quarter valued at $191,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,971 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 3,607 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aspen Aerogels during the first quarter valued at $246,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 15.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,580 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,938 shares during the period. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Aspen Aerogels

In other Aspen Aerogels news, SVP Corby C. Whitaker sold 55,159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $1,379,526.59. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 131,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,289,640.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Aspen Aerogels news, SVP Corby C. Whitaker sold 55,159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $1,379,526.59. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 131,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,289,640.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Keith L. Schilling sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.84, for a total value of $536,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $772,777.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,832,103 shares of company stock valued at $91,679,369 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

About Aspen Aerogels

Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and sustainable insulation materials markets in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and Latin America. It operates in two segments, Energy Industrial and Thermal Barrier.

