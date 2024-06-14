Webuy Global Ltd (NASDAQ:WBUY) Short Interest Update

Webuy Global Ltd (NASDAQ:WBUY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 447,500 shares, an increase of 53.5% from the May 15th total of 291,600 shares. Approximately 2.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,090,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Webuy Global Trading Down 2.7 %

Webuy Global stock opened at $0.18 on Friday. Webuy Global has a fifty-two week low of $0.17 and a fifty-two week high of $14.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.75.

Get Webuy Global alerts:

Webuy Global Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Webuy Global Ltd operates as an e-commerce retailer company in Singapore, Indonesia, and Malaysia. The company sells food and beverages, fresh produces, lifestyle daily essential items, e-vouchers, miscellaneous daily needs products, and other personal care products, as well as sells packaged tours. Webuy Global Ltd was founded in 2019 and is based in Singapore.

Receive News & Ratings for Webuy Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Webuy Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.