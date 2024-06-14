Short Interest in WalkMe Ltd. (NASDAQ:WKME) Rises By 31.9%

WalkMe Ltd. (NASDAQ:WKME – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 414,500 shares, an increase of 31.9% from the May 15th total of 314,200 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 576,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Shares of WKME opened at $13.73 on Friday. WalkMe has a one year low of $7.60 and a one year high of $13.82. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.49.

WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.06. WalkMe had a negative return on equity of 43.53% and a negative net margin of 14.52%. The company had revenue of $68.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.10 million.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on WalkMe from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of WalkMe from $8.50 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of WalkMe from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on WalkMe from $11.50 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on WalkMe in a report on Thursday, March 21st. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.86.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of WalkMe during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in WalkMe in the 3rd quarter valued at $142,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of WalkMe by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 1,472 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of WalkMe by 9.1% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 26,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 2,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of WalkMe during the first quarter valued at $289,000. 70.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WalkMe Ltd. provides cloud-based digital adaption platform and associated professional services in the United States and internationally. The company's AI-driven digital adoption platform helps companies to effectively navigate change brought by technology, which stack, identifies, and delivers the personalized guidance and automation.

