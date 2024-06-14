Wearable Devices Ltd. (NASDAQ:WLDS) Short Interest Up 64.0% in May

Wearable Devices Ltd. (NASDAQ:WLDS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,510,000 shares, a growth of 64.0% from the May 15th total of 921,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days. Approximately 12.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Wearable Devices Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of Wearable Devices stock opened at $0.45 on Friday. Wearable Devices has a 52 week low of $0.26 and a 52 week high of $1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 3.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.42.

Get Wearable Devices alerts:

About Wearable Devices

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Wearable Devices Ltd. engages in the development of a non-invasive neural input interface for controlling digital devices using subtle touchless finger movements. The company offers Mudra development kits that enable users to control digital devices, including consumer electronics, smart watches, smartphones, AR glasses, VR headsets, televisions, personal computers and laptop computers, drones, robots, and others through finger movements and hand gestures; and SNC sensor module, an operating system (OS) software package and algorithm package to customers.

Receive News & Ratings for Wearable Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wearable Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.