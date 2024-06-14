Wearable Devices Ltd. (NASDAQ:WLDS) Short Interest Up 64.0% in May

Wearable Devices Ltd. (NASDAQ:WLDS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,510,000 shares, a growth of 64.0% from the May 15th total of 921,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days. Approximately 12.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Wearable Devices Stock Down 3.4 %
Shares of Wearable Devices stock opened at $0.45 on Friday. Wearable Devices has a 52 week low of $0.26 and a 52 week high of $1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 3.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.42.
About Wearable Devices
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Wearable Devices
- About the Markup Calculator
- Top 2 Cheap Dividend Growers to Buy Now and Ride Into Retirement
- How to Find Undervalued Stocks
- 3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks for Income Now and Growth Later
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- Dave & Buster’s Stock Offers a Prime Buying Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Wearable Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wearable Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.