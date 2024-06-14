Aspect Partners LLC Makes New Investment in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Aspect Partners LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,038,000. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF makes up 0.7% of Aspect Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 54,200.0% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 354.2% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the period. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $70,000.

Get ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF alerts:

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Stock Performance

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF stock opened at $97.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $97.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.46. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.69 and a fifty-two week high of $67.97.

About ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.