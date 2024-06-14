Aspect Partners LLC Makes New Investment in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Aspect Partners LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,038,000. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF makes up 0.7% of Aspect Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 54,200.0% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 354.2% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the period. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $70,000.
ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Stock Performance
ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF stock opened at $97.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $97.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.46. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.69 and a fifty-two week high of $67.97.
About ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF
The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.
