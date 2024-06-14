Aspect Partners LLC Buys Shares of 14,687 iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG)

Aspect Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 14,687 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,137,000. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of Aspect Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 135.6% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 12,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $929,000 after buying an additional 6,909 shares during the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $609,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 105.4% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 14,878 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 7,636 shares in the last quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,305,000. Finally, American National Bank increased its stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 13,150.0% during the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 530 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA HYG opened at $77.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 0.36. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $71.68 and a 12-month high of $78.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.99.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.