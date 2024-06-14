Studio Investment Management LLC Raises Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Studio Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report) by 69.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,068 shares during the period. Studio Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of WFC. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,922,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,618,000 after acquiring an additional 5,574 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,255,000. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at $790,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth $422,000. Finally, Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 3,311 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 target price (up from $57.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $59.00 to $61.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.99.

Wells Fargo & Company Price Performance

Shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $57.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $199.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.95, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.00. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $38.38 and a 52 week high of $62.55.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.10. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 15.63% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The firm had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.23%.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

