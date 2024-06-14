Studio Investment Management LLC Takes $1.22 Million Position in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 15,205 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,223,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXT. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Textron by 93.7% in the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,474,191 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $115,193,000 after buying an additional 713,169 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Textron by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,745,108 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $448,923,000 after acquiring an additional 596,214 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Textron by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,793,047 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $305,037,000 after purchasing an additional 521,276 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Textron in the 4th quarter valued at about $394,347,000. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its stake in Textron by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 5,394,200 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $421,503,000 after purchasing an additional 477,720 shares during the last quarter. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TXT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Textron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Susquehanna cut their price target on Textron from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Textron from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Bank of America raised shares of Textron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Textron from $103.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.29.

TXT stock opened at $86.00 on Friday. Textron Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.42 and a 52 week high of $97.33. The company has a market capitalization of $16.40 billion, a PE ratio of 18.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The aerospace company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.08). Textron had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 6.75%. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Textron Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.09%. Textron’s payout ratio is 1.71%.

In other Textron news, Director Kathleen M. Bader sold 11,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.91, for a total value of $1,043,491.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,189.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

