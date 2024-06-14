Insider Buying: Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY) EVP Buys 1,200 Shares of Stock

Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY – Get Free Report) EVP James Mccusker purchased 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.69 per share, for a total transaction of $23,628.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,927,788.83. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ THRY opened at $19.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.77 and a 200-day moving average of $20.89. Thryv Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.99 and a fifty-two week high of $26.42.

Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.15). Thryv had a positive return on equity of 3.07% and a negative net margin of 28.75%. The firm had revenue of $233.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.66 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Thryv Holdings, Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Thryv during the first quarter worth about $54,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thryv in the 1st quarter valued at about $118,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Thryv by 64.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 3,398 shares during the last quarter. MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thryv in the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Thryv in the 4th quarter valued at about $271,000. Institutional investors own 96.38% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on THRY. TheStreet cut Thryv from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Thryv in a report on Wednesday, May 15th.

Thryv Holdings, Inc provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Thryv U.S. Marketing Services, Thryv U.S. SaaS, Thryv International Marketing Services, and Thryv International SaaS. The company provides print yellow pages, internet yellow pages, and search engine marketing; and other digital media solutions, such as online display and social advertising, online presence and video, and search engine optimization tools.

