Insider Buying: Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY) EVP Buys 1,200 Shares of Stock

Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY – Get Free Report) EVP James Mccusker purchased 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.69 per share, for a total transaction of $23,628.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,927,788.83. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of NASDAQ THRY opened at $19.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.77 and a 200-day moving average of $20.89. Thryv Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.99 and a fifty-two week high of $26.42.
Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.15). Thryv had a positive return on equity of 3.07% and a negative net margin of 28.75%. The firm had revenue of $233.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.66 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Thryv Holdings, Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on THRY. TheStreet cut Thryv from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Thryv in a report on Wednesday, May 15th.
Thryv Holdings, Inc provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Thryv U.S. Marketing Services, Thryv U.S. SaaS, Thryv International Marketing Services, and Thryv International SaaS. The company provides print yellow pages, internet yellow pages, and search engine marketing; and other digital media solutions, such as online display and social advertising, online presence and video, and search engine optimization tools.
