Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) is PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. lessened its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 64,422 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,206 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF makes up approximately 3.2% of PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $4,904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 49,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,490,000 after acquiring an additional 3,888 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 5.9% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,162,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,282,000 after purchasing an additional 65,261 shares in the last quarter. Members Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Members Advisory Group LLC now owns 309,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,900,000 after purchasing an additional 4,030 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 11,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares during the period. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHD opened at $77.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $54.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $78.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.16. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $66.67 and a twelve month high of $80.82.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.