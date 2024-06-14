Optimist Retirement Group LLC Makes New Investment in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Optimist Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 61,659 shares of the computer maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,855,000. HP accounts for 1.2% of Optimist Retirement Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HPQ. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its holdings in HP by 84.6% in the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 866 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of HP in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of HP by 116.7% in the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,051 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new stake in shares of HP during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in HP by 47.9% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,174 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. 77.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at HP

In related news, Director Robert R. Bennett sold 67,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total transaction of $2,010,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 60,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,807,082.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HPQ shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of HP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of HP from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of HP from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on HP from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on HP from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.64.

HP Stock Performance

NYSE HPQ opened at $36.45 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.08. HP Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.22 and a fifty-two week high of $39.52. The company has a market cap of $35.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.12.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The computer maker reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.61 billion. HP had a net margin of 5.60% and a negative return on equity of 230.39%. The business’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

HP Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be given a dividend of $0.2756 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 11th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.16%.

About HP

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

