Optimist Retirement Group LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Optimist Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 7,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $620,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VNQ. Twenty Acre Capital LP purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,030,000. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 237,530 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,988,000 after buying an additional 5,696 shares in the last quarter. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $150,204,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 99.2% during the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 184,870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,400,000 after buying an additional 92,078 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 44.2% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 319,822 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,259,000 after acquiring an additional 98,055 shares during the period.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VNQ opened at $84.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $33.07 billion, a PE ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $70.61 and a fifty-two week high of $90.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $82.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.33.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

