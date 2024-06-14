Anil Doradla Sells 3,000 Shares of Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) Stock

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN – Get Free Report) CFO Anil Doradla sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $30,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 375,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,752,820. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Anil Doradla also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 1st, Anil Doradla sold 3,000 shares of Grid Dynamics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $30,000.00.

Grid Dynamics Stock Down 3.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GDYN opened at $9.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $721.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 314.44 and a beta of 1.02. Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.76 and a 12 month high of $14.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.07.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Grid Dynamics ( NASDAQ:GDYN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.09). Grid Dynamics had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 3.31%. The firm had revenue of $79.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.48 million. Research analysts expect that Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Grid Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Grid Dynamics in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Grid Dynamics from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Grid Dynamics from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Grid Dynamics from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.20.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Grid Dynamics

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GDYN. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Grid Dynamics by 8.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 26,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 2,036 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Grid Dynamics by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 123,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Grid Dynamics by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 428,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,218,000 after acquiring an additional 29,892 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Grid Dynamics in the third quarter valued at about $166,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Grid Dynamics during the third quarter valued at approximately $260,000. 71.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Grid Dynamics

(Get Free Report)

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology consulting, platform and product engineering, and analytics services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers cloud platform and product engineering services, such as architecting, designing, and building scalable and secure cloud-based platforms and business applications; and AI/machine learning and data platform engineering services that build platforms to facilitate batch and streaming data ingestion, quality governance, orchestration, semantic modeling, observability, and analysis at scale.

