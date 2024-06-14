Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) Insider Christine Ring Sells 1,900 Shares

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX – Get Free Report) insider Christine Ring sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total transaction of $32,319.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $337,444.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Christine Ring also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Nurix Therapeutics alerts:

On Wednesday, June 5th, Christine Ring sold 400 shares of Nurix Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $6,800.00.

On Monday, June 3rd, Christine Ring sold 1,596 shares of Nurix Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total value of $27,147.96.

Nurix Therapeutics Stock Up 1.4 %

NRIX opened at $16.73 on Friday. Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.22 and a fifty-two week high of $18.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.90.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Nurix Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:NRIX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 10th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $16.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.58 million. Nurix Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 67.08% and a negative net margin of 178.93%. Sell-side analysts predict that Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NRIX. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Nurix Therapeutics from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on Nurix Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.33.

Get Our Latest Report on Nurix Therapeutics

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nurix Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NRIX. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 14.8% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,002 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Nurix Therapeutics by 96.2% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 40,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 20,020 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 48.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 568,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,469,000 after purchasing an additional 184,617 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in Nurix Therapeutics by 40.0% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 48,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 13,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Nurix Therapeutics by 40.9% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 183,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,446,000 after buying an additional 53,429 shares during the last quarter.

About Nurix Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule and cell therapies for the treatment of cancer, inflammatory conditions, and other diseases. The company develops NX-2127, an orally bioavailable Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases; and NX-1607, an orally bioavailable Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nurix Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nurix Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.