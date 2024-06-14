Bruno Maruzzo Sells 25,000 Shares of Sintana Energy Inc. (CVE:SEI) Stock

Sintana Energy Inc. (CVE:SEI – Get Free Report) Director Bruno Maruzzo sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.30, for a total value of C$32,500.00.

Sintana Energy Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of SEI stock opened at C$1.38 on Friday. Sintana Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of C$0.23 and a twelve month high of C$1.54. The company has a market capitalization of C$515.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.00 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.02 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Get Sintana Energy alerts:

About Sintana Energy

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Sintana Energy Inc engages in petroleum and natural gas exploration and development activities. It holds five onshore and offshore petroleum exploration licenses in Namibia, as well as in Colombia's Magdalena Basin. The company is based in Toronto, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Sintana Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sintana Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.