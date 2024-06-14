Keith Murray Acquires 175,000 Shares of Iceni Gold Limited (ASX:ICL) Stock

Iceni Gold Limited (ASX:ICL – Get Free Report) insider Keith Murray purchased 175,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.20 ($0.13) per share, for a total transaction of A$35,000.00 ($23,178.81).
Iceni Gold Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 4.15, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10.
About Iceni Gold
