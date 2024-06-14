Fortrea Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTRE) General Counsel Acquires $50,600.00 in Stock

Fortrea Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTRE – Get Free Report) General Counsel James S. Hanson bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.30 per share, with a total value of $50,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 7,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $189,117.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Fortrea Stock Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ FTRE opened at $24.70 on Friday. Fortrea Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.18 and a 1-year high of $41.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.53.

Get Fortrea alerts:

Fortrea (NASDAQ:FTRE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $662.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.58 million. Fortrea had a positive return on equity of 4.76% and a negative net margin of 4.11%. Fortrea’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Fortrea Holdings Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on FTRE. Robert W. Baird upgraded Fortrea from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Baird R W upgraded Fortrea from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Fortrea in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Fortrea in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Fortrea from $36.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.30.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on FTRE

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fortrea

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FTRE. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in Fortrea during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Fortrea in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortrea in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Fortrea in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new stake in shares of Fortrea in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000.

Fortrea Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fortrea Holdings Inc, a contract research organization, primarily engages in the provision of biopharmaceutical product and medical device development services worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Clinical Services and Enabling Services. The Clinical Services segment provides across the clinical pharmacology and clinical development spectrum.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fortrea Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortrea and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.