Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) Upgraded by Bank of America to Buy

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The firm presently has a $80.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $70.00. Bank of America‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 37.88% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hasbro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on Hasbro from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Hasbro from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on Hasbro from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of Hasbro in a report on Monday, May 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hasbro has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.00.

Shares of HAS stock opened at $58.02 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $59.48 and its 200 day moving average is $53.77. Hasbro has a 1-year low of $42.66 and a 1-year high of $73.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.72, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.65.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.34. Hasbro had a positive return on equity of 25.41% and a negative net margin of 29.60%. The firm had revenue of $757.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $739.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Hasbro will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Hasbro news, EVP Tarrant L. Sibley sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.26, for a total value of $783,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,003 shares in the company, valued at $3,193,960.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Hasbro in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hasbro by 56.2% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Hasbro by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Hasbro during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hasbro in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 91.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a toy and game company in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, Latin America, Australia, China, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Consumer Products; Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming; Entertainment; and Corporate and Other segments.

