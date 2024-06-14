Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Raised to Outperform at Evercore ISI

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) was upgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Friday, FinViz reports. The firm currently has a $75.00 price target on the software maker’s stock. Evercore ISI’s target price suggests a potential upside of 15.91% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on SHOP. JMP Securities raised shares of Shopify from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. CIBC decreased their price objective on Shopify from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperformer” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Atb Cap Markets raised shares of Shopify from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Shopify from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Shopify from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.62.

Shares of SHOP opened at $64.71 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $65.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.59. The company has a quick ratio of 7.14, a current ratio of 7.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Shopify has a 12-month low of $45.50 and a 12-month high of $91.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -380.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 2.27.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The software maker reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. Shopify had a positive return on equity of 7.36% and a negative net margin of 2.82%. As a group, research analysts predict that Shopify will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SHOP. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Shopify by 73.3% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,439 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Shopify by 5.8% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 523,257 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,838,000 after purchasing an additional 28,639 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Shopify by 390.4% during the first quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 1,790 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter. EULAV Asset Management grew its position in Shopify by 17.6% in the first quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 120,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,260,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Shopify by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,238 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. 69.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

