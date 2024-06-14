Optimist Retirement Group LLC Buys Shares of 19,959 Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED)

Optimist Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 19,959 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,342,000. Medifast accounts for approximately 0.9% of Optimist Retirement Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Optimist Retirement Group LLC owned about 0.18% of Medifast at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Medifast by 16.4% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 14,761 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,084 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Medifast by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 23,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,789,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in Medifast by 17.0% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 5,304 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Medifast by 22.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 166,210 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $12,441,000 after acquiring an additional 30,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Medifast by 7.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 75,784 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,672,000 after acquiring an additional 5,309 shares in the last quarter. 95.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Medifast alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MED shares. DA Davidson downgraded Medifast from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $17.50 in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. TheStreet cut Medifast from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st.

Medifast Stock Performance

Medifast stock opened at $20.15 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.38. The company has a market cap of $220.44 million, a PE ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.16. Medifast, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.87 and a fifty-two week high of $109.52.

Medifast (NYSE:MED – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The specialty retailer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.12). Medifast had a net margin of 7.55% and a return on equity of 36.64%. The firm had revenue of $174.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.67 EPS. Medifast’s quarterly revenue was down 49.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Medifast, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Medifast

(Free Report)

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of weight loss, weight management, and healthy living products in the United States and the Asia-Pacific. It offers bars, puffs, cereal, crunchers, drinks, hearty choices, oatmeal, pancakes, pudding, soft serve, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the OPTAVIA, OPTAVIA ACTIVE, and Optimal Health brand names.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Medifast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medifast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.