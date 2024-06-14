PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. Takes Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,873 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Atomi Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in NIKE during the third quarter worth $267,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 103,804 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $9,926,000 after acquiring an additional 8,898 shares in the last quarter. Excalibur Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Excalibur Management Corp now owns 5,148 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in NIKE by 6.5% during the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 103,609 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $9,907,000 after acquiring an additional 6,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in NIKE by 243.5% during the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 43,943 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $4,075,000 after purchasing an additional 31,152 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.16, for a total transaction of $4,237,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,997 shares in the company, valued at $4,236,917.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.64, for a total value of $26,406.48. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 730 shares in the company, valued at $68,357.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.16, for a total value of $4,237,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,997 shares in the company, valued at $4,236,917.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 213,660 shares of company stock worth $19,946,333. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NKE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on NIKE from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on NIKE from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on NIKE from $124.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.59.

Shares of NYSE NKE opened at $94.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $142.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.69, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.05. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.66 and a 12 month high of $123.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $93.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.68.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $12.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.28 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 39.41% and a net margin of 10.14%. As a group, analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.53%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

