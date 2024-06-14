Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc.

PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. decreased its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 566 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 58 shares during the quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ by 40,957.3% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 28,332,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,602,698,000 after purchasing an additional 28,263,426 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $140,657,000. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 47.1% during the 4th quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,183,279 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $451,075,000 after buying an additional 378,922 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,413,069 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $578,680,000 after buying an additional 376,661 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 77.2% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 842,894 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $345,182,000 after buying an additional 367,317 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $476.72 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $444.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $429.29. Invesco QQQ has a 12-month low of $342.35 and a 12-month high of $478.39.

About Invesco QQQ

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.