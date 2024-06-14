Optimist Retirement Group LLC Invests $358,000 in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Optimist Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,277 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $358,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Security National Bank purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on UPS. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on United Parcel Service from $178.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, February 16th. Bank of America increased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $147.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $154.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.95.

United Parcel Service Trading Down 1.1 %

United Parcel Service stock opened at $134.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $143.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $149.97. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $133.58 and a 1 year high of $192.98. The stock has a market cap of $115.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.55, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.01.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $21.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.84 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 37.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were given a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.83%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.49%.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Further Reading

