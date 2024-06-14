Optimist Retirement Group LLC Acquires New Stake in Kellanova (NYSE:K)

Optimist Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 9,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $518,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Kellanova in the 4th quarter worth about $150,184,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Kellanova by 29.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,990,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132,485 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kellanova in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,939,000. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. lifted its stake in Kellanova by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 4,891,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,504,000 after buying an additional 655,686 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kellanova during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,372,000. 83.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kellanova

In other Kellanova news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of Kellanova stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.61, for a total transaction of $4,326,458.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 52,231,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,904,579,145.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.61, for a total transaction of $4,326,458.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,231,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,904,579,145.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Nicolas Amaya sold 9,800 shares of Kellanova stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.05, for a total value of $588,490.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,572,769.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 787,800 shares of company stock valued at $46,250,866 in the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kellanova Price Performance

Shares of NYSE K opened at $58.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.46. Kellanova has a 1-year low of $47.63 and a 1-year high of $68.69. The firm has a market cap of $20.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.35.

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.16. Kellanova had a return on equity of 37.07% and a net margin of 6.41%. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Kellanova will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Kellanova Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. Kellanova’s dividend payout ratio is 83.90%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on K shares. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Kellanova from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Barclays upped their price target on Kellanova from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Kellanova from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Kellanova from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.85.

Kellanova Profile

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Australia, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

