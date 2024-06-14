Optimist Retirement Group LLC Buys Shares of 3,438 iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Optimist Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 3,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $902,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 70.8% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 113.0% during the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $74,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWB opened at $295.68 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a twelve month low of $224.41 and a twelve month high of $296.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $285.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $275.17. The company has a market capitalization of $36.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 1.01.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

