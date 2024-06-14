Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $237.11

Canadian Tire Co., Limited (TSE:CTC – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$237.11 and traded as low as C$231.00. Canadian Tire shares last traded at C$231.00, with a volume of 440 shares traded.

Canadian Tire Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$237.11 and its 200-day moving average price is C$253.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 186.00. The company has a market cap of C$790.02 million, a P/E ratio of 45.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.37.

Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C$1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.79 by C$0.59. Canadian Tire had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 5.97%. The company had revenue of C$3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.51 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Canadian Tire Co., Limited will post 11.9521912 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Tire Announces Dividend

Canadian Tire Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Canadian Tire’s payout ratio is 138.89%.

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. It operates in three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails automotive maintenance products and accessories, parts, and tires, as well as automotive services and roadside assistance; electrical, hardware, home environment, paint, plumbing, and tool products; cleaning, food & drink, home décor, home essentials, home organization, kitchen, and pet care products; camping, exercise, hockey, hunting, fishing, seasonal recreation, and team sports and golf products; and backyard living, backyard fun, cycling, gardening, outdoor tools, seasonal, and toy products.

