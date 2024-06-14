Faye Feller Sells 287,900 Shares of Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN) Stock

Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN – Get Free Report) EVP Faye Feller sold 287,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.63, for a total value of $1,332,977.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Geron Stock Performance

GERN opened at $4.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of -13.94 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Geron Co. has a 1 year low of $1.64 and a 1 year high of $5.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.77.

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.15 million. Geron had a negative return on equity of 68.16% and a negative net margin of 38,730.00%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Geron Co. will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Geron

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GERN. RA Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Geron by 46.5% in the third quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 46,202,425 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $97,949,000 after acquiring an additional 14,657,619 shares during the period. Vivo Capital LLC grew its position in Geron by 46.1% in the fourth quarter. Vivo Capital LLC now owns 24,143,681 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,943,000 after acquiring an additional 7,619,047 shares during the period. Farallon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Geron in the first quarter valued at $24,734,000. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Geron in the first quarter valued at $8,250,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Geron by 172.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,634,330 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,705,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300,220 shares during the period. 73.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GERN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Geron from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Geron from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Geron in a report on Friday, June 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Geron from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Geron in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Geron currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.93.

About Geron

Geron Corporation, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for myeloid hematologic malignancies. It develops imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials, which inhibits the uncontrolled proliferation of malignant stem and progenitor cells in myeloid hematologic malignancies for the treatment of low or intermediate-1 risk myelodysplastic syndromes and intermediate-2 or high-risk myelofibrosis.

Featured Stories

