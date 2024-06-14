Insider Buying: Kronos Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRON) CEO Buys 1,378,901 Shares of Stock

Kronos Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRON – Get Free Report) CEO Norbert W. Bischofberger bought 1,378,901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.88 per share, for a total transaction of $1,213,432.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,749,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,059,467.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Kronos Bio Price Performance

Shares of KRON stock opened at $1.06 on Friday. Kronos Bio, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.69 and a 1 year high of $2.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.11. The company has a market cap of $63.70 million, a PE ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 1.77.

Kronos Bio (NASDAQ:KRON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.07). Kronos Bio had a negative net margin of 1,534.11% and a negative return on equity of 68.67%. The company had revenue of $2.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 million. Equities research analysts expect that Kronos Bio, Inc. will post -1.62 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Kronos Bio from $2.50 to $2.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KRON. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kronos Bio by 6.4% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 614,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after buying an additional 36,909 shares during the last quarter. Acuta Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Kronos Bio by 128.2% during the third quarter. Acuta Capital Partners LLC now owns 718,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,000 after buying an additional 403,739 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Kronos Bio during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $513,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kronos Bio by 19.8% during the first quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 80,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 13,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kronos Bio by 14.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,948,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,533,000 after buying an additional 247,918 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.09% of the company’s stock.

Kronos Bio Company Profile

Kronos Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapeutics for various cancer and other serious diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidates are KB-0742, an oral cyclin dependent kinase 9 inhibitor for the treatment of MYC-amplified solid tumors, which is in phase 2 clinical trial; and KB-9558, a core oncogenic transcription factor that drives multiple myeloma.

