Forterra (LON:FORT) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $165.83

Forterra plc (LON:FORT – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 165.83 ($2.11) and traded as low as GBX 158.80 ($2.02). Forterra shares last traded at GBX 158.80 ($2.02), with a volume of 939,459 shares trading hands.

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 170 ($2.16) price target on shares of Forterra in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 165.83 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 167.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.20, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a market capitalization of £331.04 million, a P/E ratio of 2,646.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.24.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share. This represents a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. Forterra’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6,666.67%.

In related news, insider Ben Guyatt sold 59,298 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 173 ($2.20), for a total transaction of £102,585.54 ($130,632.29). 9.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Forterra plc engages in the manufacture and sale of building products in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Bricks, Blocks, and Bespoke Products. It offers bricks; aircrete and aggregate blocks for internal and external applications, such as foundations, floors and walls, and detailing; bespoke precast concrete products comprising jetfloor, hollowcore, beam and block, and flooring, as well as box culverts, omnia bridge decks, and retaining walls for infrastructure; and crosswall frames, stairs and landings, stadia components, and columns and beams for structural projects.

