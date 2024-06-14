Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $6.40

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.40 and traded as low as $6.27. Norsk Hydro ASA shares last traded at $6.30, with a volume of 148,751 shares changing hands.
The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $12.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.53.
Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09. Norsk Hydro ASA had a net margin of 1.67% and a return on equity of 6.18%. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Norsk Hydro ASA will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Norsk Hydro ASA engages in the power production, bauxite extraction, alumina refining, aluminium smelting, and recycling activities; and provision of extruded solutions worldwide. It operates through Hydro Bauxite & Alumina, Hydro Aluminium Metal, Hydro Metal Markets, Hydro Extrusions, and Hydro Energy segments.
