Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $6.40

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.40 and traded as low as $6.27. Norsk Hydro ASA shares last traded at $6.30, with a volume of 148,751 shares changing hands.

Norsk Hydro ASA Trading Down 1.3 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $12.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.53.

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09. Norsk Hydro ASA had a net margin of 1.67% and a return on equity of 6.18%. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Norsk Hydro ASA will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Norsk Hydro ASA Cuts Dividend

About Norsk Hydro ASA

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.2354 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. Norsk Hydro ASA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 114.29%.

Norsk Hydro ASA engages in the power production, bauxite extraction, alumina refining, aluminium smelting, and recycling activities; and provision of extruded solutions worldwide. It operates through Hydro Bauxite & Alumina, Hydro Aluminium Metal, Hydro Metal Markets, Hydro Extrusions, and Hydro Energy segments.

