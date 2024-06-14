Brevan Howard Capital Management LP Increases Stock Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Brevan Howard Capital Management LP lifted its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 414.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,121 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,736 shares during the quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $3,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LMT. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.3% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 421,765 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $172,485,000 after purchasing an additional 9,553 shares during the period. First National Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 44.7% during the third quarter. First National Advisers LLC now owns 673 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Heritage Investors Management Corp boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 1.3% during the third quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 24,830 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $10,158,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 27.9% during the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 922 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $475.00 to $518.00 in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $508.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $482.00 to $499.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $485.40.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

NYSE:LMT opened at $458.39 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $462.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $449.07. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $393.77 and a 1-year high of $479.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $109.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.47.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $6.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.80 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $17.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.04 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 85.96%. The business’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.43 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.17 EPS for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $3.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $12.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 46.10%.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

Featured Articles

