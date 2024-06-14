Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $41.35

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULH – Get Free Report) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.35 and traded as low as $40.12. Universal Logistics shares last traded at $40.47, with a volume of 67,339 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Universal Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective (up previously from $36.00) on shares of Universal Logistics in a report on Monday, April 29th.

Universal Logistics Trading Down 2.8 %

The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $1.26. The business had revenue of $491.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $416.50 million. Universal Logistics had a return on equity of 22.78% and a net margin of 7.02%. On average, analysts forecast that Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. Universal Logistics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.17%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in Universal Logistics by 16.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,115,321 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $53,264,000 after purchasing an additional 295,701 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Universal Logistics by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 65,244 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,828,000 after buying an additional 7,204 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Universal Logistics by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 14,930 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Universal Logistics during the third quarter worth $253,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Universal Logistics during the third quarter worth $171,000. 25.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Colombia. The company offers truckload services, which include dry van, flatbed, heavy-haul, and refrigerated operations; domestic and international freight forwarding, and customs brokerage services.

