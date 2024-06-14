Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Acquired by Brevan Howard Capital Management LP

Brevan Howard Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 824.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,339 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,680 shares during the quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $3,414,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,880 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,086,000 after buying an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 18,786.5% during the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 106,709 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $23,748,000 after buying an additional 106,144 shares in the last quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 215,442 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $47,947,000 after buying an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 45,072 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $10,031,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $5,890,000. 74.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on LOW shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $246.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Gordon Haskett reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $245.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Mizuho started coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $280.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $255.00 to $250.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $251.33.

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

LOW opened at $226.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $129.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.08. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $181.85 and a 1-year high of $262.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $227.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $226.73.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $21.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.14 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 48.52% and a net margin of 8.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.67 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 12.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 24th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 24th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.34%.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

