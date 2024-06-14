Cementos Argos (OTCMKTS:CMTOY) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $10.65

Cementos Argos S.A. (OTCMKTS:CMTOY – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.65 and traded as low as $9.00. Cementos Argos shares last traded at $9.00, with a volume of 400 shares changing hands.

Cementos Argos Trading Down 10.0 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.26.

Get Cementos Argos alerts:

Cementos Argos Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th were issued a dividend of $0.1344 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 9th. This is a boost from Cementos Argos’s previous dividend of $0.08.

About Cementos Argos

Cementos Argos SA offers cement, concrete, aggregates, ready-mix concrete, and hydrated lime products in Colombia, the Caribbean, Central America, and the United States. The company also engages in the reinsurance; property management; transport; and seaports operation businesses. In addition, it exports its products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cementos Argos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cementos Argos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.