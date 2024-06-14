TwentyFour Income (LON:TFIF) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $103.31

TwentyFour Income (LON:TFIF – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 103.31 ($1.32) and traded as low as GBX 102.40 ($1.30). TwentyFour Income shares last traded at GBX 102.40 ($1.30), with a volume of 1,195,135 shares trading hands.

TwentyFour Income Price Performance

The company has a market cap of £769.03 million and a PE ratio of -3,413.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 103.31 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 103.90.

TwentyFour Income Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 18th were paid a dividend of GBX 3.96 ($0.05) per share. This is a positive change from TwentyFour Income’s previous dividend of $2.00. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 18th. This represents a yield of 3.76%. TwentyFour Income’s dividend payout ratio is presently -33,333.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling at TwentyFour Income

About TwentyFour Income

In related news, insider Joanne Violet Monique Pereira Fintzen purchased 47,722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 104 ($1.32) per share, for a total transaction of £49,630.88 ($63,199.90). 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TwentyFour Income Fund Limited is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Numis Securities Limited. The fund is managed by TwentyFour Asset Management LLP. It invests in the fixed income markets of Europe. The fund primarily invests in asset backed securities. It seeks to invest in securities across the maturity spectrum.

