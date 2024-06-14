PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund (NYSE:PDI) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $19.17

PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund (NYSE:PDI – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.17 and traded as low as $19.07. PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund shares last traded at $19.15, with a volume of 1,610,139 shares traded.

PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.86.

PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th will be issued a $0.221 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.85%.

PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund by 2,151.2% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 37,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after buying an additional 36,205 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund by 3.2% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 225,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,905,000 after purchasing an additional 6,930 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund by 4.3% during the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 67,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 2,758 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its position in shares of PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund by 8.8% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 41,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,000 after purchasing an additional 3,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund by 6.1% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 715,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,368,000 after purchasing an additional 41,378 shares in the last quarter.

PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in multiple fixed-income sectors, including non-agency residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities and below investment-grade securities.

