PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund (NYSE:PDI) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $19.17

PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund (NYSE:PDI – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.17 and traded as low as $19.07. PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund shares last traded at $19.15, with a volume of 1,610,139 shares traded.
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.86.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th will be issued a $0.221 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.85%.
PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund Company Profile
PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in multiple fixed-income sectors, including non-agency residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities and below investment-grade securities.
