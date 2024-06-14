Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Bought by Brevan Howard Capital Management LP

Brevan Howard Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 1,174.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,147 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares during the period. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP’s holdings in Booking were worth $4,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter worth about $1,742,160,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Booking by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 383,996 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,184,224,000 after acquiring an additional 5,040 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Booking by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 376,734 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,336,362,000 after acquiring an additional 15,381 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC increased its position in Booking by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 275,172 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $976,096,000 after acquiring an additional 9,419 shares during the period. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its position in Booking by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 152,501 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $540,955,000 after acquiring an additional 3,052 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Booking Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG opened at $3,856.14 on Friday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,579.36 and a 12-month high of $3,918.00. The company has a market cap of $130.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3,662.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $3,563.27.

Booking Announces Dividend

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $20.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $14.03 by $6.36. Booking had a negative return on equity of 288.35% and a net margin of 21.81%. The firm had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $11.60 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 178.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a $8.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $35.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. Booking’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.25%.

Insider Activity at Booking

In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,534.10, for a total value of $2,650,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,318,211.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,534.10, for a total value of $2,650,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,318,211.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 22 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,583.07, for a total transaction of $78,827.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $756,027.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,021 shares of company stock worth $3,617,852. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BKNG shares. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Booking from $3,600.00 to $4,100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Booking in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Booking in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Booking from $3,800.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Edward Jones reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Booking in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,902.54.

About Booking

(Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Featured Stories

