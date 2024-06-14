Caas Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 4,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MRNA. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV acquired a new position in shares of Moderna during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC raised its stake in shares of Moderna by 4,833.3% during the 4th quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Moderna by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Sachetta LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moderna during the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Moderna by 44.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Moderna news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 202,832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.34, for a total value of $30,088,098.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,528,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $226,746,145.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Moderna news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 202,832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.34, for a total value of $30,088,098.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,528,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $226,746,145.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.02, for a total value of $1,575,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 1,486,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,085,029.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 411,255 shares of company stock worth $55,309,981 in the last 90 days. 15.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Moderna in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Moderna from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Moderna in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Moderna in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Moderna from $91.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.02.

Moderna Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MRNA opened at $145.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a current ratio of 4.03. Moderna, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.55 and a 1 year high of $170.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.27 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.72.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($3.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.59) by $0.52. The business had revenue of $167.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.26 million. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 20.10% and a negative net margin of 115.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 91.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post -7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

