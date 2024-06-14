Short Interest in Celtic plc (OTCMKTS:CLTFF) Grows By 900.0%

Celtic plc (OTCMKTS:CLTFF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a growth of 900.0% from the May 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.
Celtic Stock Performance
Shares of Celtic stock opened at $1.81 on Friday. Celtic has a 52-week low of $1.45 and a 52-week high of $2.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.68.
Celtic Company Profile
