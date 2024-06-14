Aben Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ABNAF) Short Interest Up 800.0% in May

Aben Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ABNAF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a growth of 800.0% from the May 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Aben Minerals Price Performance

Shares of ABNAF opened at $0.07 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.06. Aben Minerals has a 52 week low of $0.05 and a 52 week high of $0.13.

About Aben Minerals

Aben Minerals Ltd. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties primarily in British Columbia, Saskatchewan, and Yukon, Canada. The company primarily explores for gold and graphite deposits. Its flagship project is the Forrest Kerr Gold project that covers an area of 23,397 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia.

