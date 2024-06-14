Aben Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ABNAF) Short Interest Up 800.0% in May

Aben Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ABNAF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a growth of 800.0% from the May 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.
Aben Minerals Price Performance
Shares of ABNAF opened at $0.07 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.06. Aben Minerals has a 52 week low of $0.05 and a 52 week high of $0.13.
About Aben Minerals
