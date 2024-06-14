First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 279,400 shares, an increase of 905.0% from the May 15th total of 27,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 727,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ FIXD opened at $43.54 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.45. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 52-week low of $40.86 and a 52-week high of $44.80.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were given a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%.

Institutional Trading of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF

About First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FIXD. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the first quarter valued at about $62,272,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 23.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,304,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,195,000 after buying an additional 1,393,129 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,269,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,634,000 after buying an additional 1,314,185 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the first quarter worth about $37,365,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 90.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,606,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,033,000 after buying an additional 764,778 shares in the last quarter.

The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.

