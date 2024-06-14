First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 279,400 shares, an increase of 905.0% from the May 15th total of 27,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 727,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Trading Up 0.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ FIXD opened at $43.54 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.45. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 52-week low of $40.86 and a 52-week high of $44.80.
First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were given a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%.
Institutional Trading of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF
About First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF
The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.
Featured Stories
