Brevan Howard Capital Management LP Has $8.09 Million Position in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR)

Brevan Howard Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR – Free Report) by 71.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 254,481 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 105,862 shares during the period. Spirit AeroSystems makes up 0.1% of Brevan Howard Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP’s holdings in Spirit AeroSystems were worth $8,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 0.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,968,180 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $160,886,000 after acquiring an additional 51,387 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC raised its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 4,401,341 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $71,038,000 after purchasing an additional 209,531 shares during the last quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. raised its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 2,869,900 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $46,320,000 after purchasing an additional 216,900 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,965,370 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $62,459,000 after purchasing an additional 554,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Spirit AeroSystems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,432,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.59% of the company’s stock.

Spirit AeroSystems Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE SPR opened at $29.40 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.78. The firm has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of -3.38 and a beta of 1.80. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.65 and a 1-year high of $36.34.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Spirit AeroSystems ( NYSE:SPR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported ($3.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($3.49). The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.69) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post -2.94 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.83.

Spirit AeroSystems Profile

(Free Report)

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design, engineering, manufacture, and marketing of commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment offers forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems, floor beams, nacelles, struts/pylons, horizontal and vertical stabilizers, flaps and slats flight control surfaces, wing structures, and wing systems.

