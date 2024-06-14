Short Interest in Pacer US Large Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:COWG) Increases By 836.8%

Pacer US Large Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:COWG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,800 shares, a growth of 836.8% from the May 15th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 43,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Pacer US Large Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:COWG opened at $26.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.31 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.92. Pacer US Large Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF has a 52-week low of $20.37 and a 52-week high of $27.10.

Pacer US Large Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a $0.0252 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st.

About Pacer US Large Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF

The Pacer US Large Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF (COWG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a price momentum-weighted index of 100 large-cap US companies that exhibit the highest growth characteristics. COWG was launched on Dec 21, 2022 and is managed by Pacer.

