GlucoTrack, Inc. (NASDAQ:GCTK) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

GlucoTrack, Inc. (NASDAQ:GCTK) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,500 shares, a growth of 931.3% from the May 15th total of 1,600 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 40,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Insider Transactions at GlucoTrack

In related news, Director Drew Sycoff bought 36,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.30 per share, for a total transaction of $230,000.40. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 590,251 shares in the company, valued at $3,718,581.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 17.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GlucoTrack Price Performance

NASDAQ:GCTK opened at $2.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.43 million, a P/E ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 0.13. GlucoTrack has a one year low of $0.66 and a one year high of $4.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

About GlucoTrack

GlucoTrack ( NASDAQ:GCTK ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter.

GlucoTrack, Inc, a medical device company, focused on the design, development, and commercialization of novel technologies for people with diabetes in the United States. It develops GlucoTrack, a noninvasive glucose monitoring device that helps people with diabetes and pre-diabetics to obtain blood glucose level readings without the pain.

