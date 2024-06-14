Americas Silver (TSE:USA) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.39

Americas Silver Corp (TSE:USA – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.39 and traded as low as C$0.36. Americas Silver shares last traded at C$0.37, with a volume of 92,850 shares trading hands.

Americas Silver Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.10. The company has a market capitalization of C$92.88 million, a PE ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 1.44.

Americas Silver (TSE:USA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported C($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01) by C($0.07). Americas Silver had a negative net margin of 45.63% and a negative return on equity of 55.44%. The business had revenue of C$24.72 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Americas Silver Corp will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Americas Silver

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the Cosalá Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States.

