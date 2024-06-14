Short Interest in Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ANSC) Rises By 762.1%

Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ANSC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 25,000 shares, an increase of 762.1% from the May 15th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 68,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition stock opened at $10.26 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.23. Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition has a 52-week low of $10.05 and a 52-week high of $10.27.

Get Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition alerts:

Institutional Trading of Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $8,124,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition during the first quarter worth $7,109,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition during the first quarter worth $5,078,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition during the first quarter worth $3,049,000. Finally, CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $3,046,000. 38.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition Company Profile

Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Energy Opportunities Acquisition Corporation and changed its name to Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition Corporation in September 2023.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.